Brave for Android update brings Binance cryptocurrency widget to New Tab page

Brave browser’s latest Android update is bringing the ‘Binance’ widget to its mobile browser.
Binance if a blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider and runs one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges by volume and users. Brave on desktop added the Binance widget last April, which lets users view a summary of their Binance account balances, make deposits, convert from one asset to another and buy or sell crypto assets.
With Brave for Android version 1.17, the Binance widget will be available on mobile, granting Android users access to the same functions as on desktop. That means viewing Binance accounts, making deposits and more.
The Binance widget shows up on the New Tab page, just like on desktop. Android users will need to click ‘Connect’ on the widget and authenticate with their Binance account to link the widget. If users choose to disconnect at a later date, they can select that option from the widget’s drop-down menu.
Brave notes that the integration was designed to preserve user privacy. The Binance widget it built directly into Brave for Android. Any API calls made into Binance must be authenticated by the user with ‘OAuth’ and requires users interaction with the Binance widget. If users disconnect the Binance widget, Brave won’t be able to access the account.
Those who don’t want to use the Binance widget can hide it from the New Tab page by selecting the ‘Edit’ option and removing it.
Brave says the Binance widget will come to its iOS browser in the next few months.
Comments