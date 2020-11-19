DoorDash launches new gift giving feature ahead of the holidays

DoorDash has launched a new gifting feature to let users send food gifts to their loved ones this holiday season.
The company notes that the feature is available across all stores on DoorDash, and can be used to send a range of gifts like baked goods, chocolate, birthday cakes and champagne.
Customers can also create a personalized message to add to the food gift by picking a digitally animated card. You can choose from a range of cards, including birthday cards, congratulations cards or ‘thinking of you’ cards.
“Just change the address to the recipient’s location and personalize your gift by searching the thousands of restaurants and stores available on the app,” DoorDash states.
Next, you’ll be asked to fill in the recipient’s phone number for the drop-off. After confirming your gift’s details, you can place your order and then share your gift link with the recipient to let them know the gift is on its way. The recipient will be able to track the delivery and open the virtual message.
To mark the feature’s launch, customers who give a gift of $20 or more between November 19th and 27th will receive $10 off their next order.
You can download the DoorDash app for free from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Image credit: DoorDash
Comments