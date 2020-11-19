Here’s what’s coming to Fox’s streaming service Tubi in December

There’s Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney+, Out TV, Britbox, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Britbox, and plenty of other streaming services in Canada, but you might not have heard of the Tubi.
Tubi is an American streaming service that’s owned by Fox. The platform is completely free to use, but plays short ad breaks at 12-15 minute intervals, similar to TV.
The app is available on more than 25 different types of devices, including Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, PS4, Xbox and more.
Here’s a look at the new additions coming starting December 1st:
Harriet the Spy (1996) – Directed by Bronwen Hughes, starring Michelle Trachtenburg, Rosie O’Donnell, and more. Based on a novel of the same name, this film follows a 6th grader on a mission to become a writer and a spy.
Pretty in Pink (1986) – Directed by Howard Deutch, written by John Hughes, and starring Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer, and Andrew McCarthy. This cult-classic teen romantic comedy follows a social outcast in high school as she starts dating one of the popular boys.
Project Almanac (2015) – Directed by Dean Israelite, starring Sofia Black-D’Elia, Jonny Weston, Virginia Gardner, and more. A sci-fi found footage drama following a group of high school students that build a time machine.
Shaft (2000) – Directed by Tim Story, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Regina Hall, Jessie Usher, Christian Bale, and more. An action-thriller following a police detective facing the crooked and seedy underbelly of New York City.
The Core (2003) – Directed by Jon Amiel, starring Hilary Swank, Aaron Eckhart, DJ Qualls, Stanley Tucci, and more. When the Earth’s core mysteriously stops rotating, a team of scientists is given a mission to drill to the center of the Earth to re-activate it.
