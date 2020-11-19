PREVIOUS|
Here are some of the Eastlink Black Friday deals

Nov 19, 2020

7:06 PM EST

Eastlink’s Black Friday smartphone sale is now live with deals on devices like Samsung Galaxy S20, Note 20 Ultra and more.

Below is a list of some of the top offers available at Eastlink:

  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – $0 upfront and $25 per month for 24 months.
  • LG Velvet – $0 upfront and $15 per month for 24 months.
  • iPhone 11 – $0 upfront and $20 per month for 24 months.
  • iPhone 12 – $0 upfront and $44.79 per month for 24 months.
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – $0 upfront and $55 per month for 24 months.
  • Samsung Galaxy A71 – $0 upfront and $15 per month for 24 months.
  • iPhone 12 mini – $0 upfront and $38.83 per month for 24 months.

There are tons more deals available on the company’s website here. You can check out MobileSyrup’s roundup of carrier deals.

