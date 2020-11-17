TikTok’s new features give parents more control over their teens’ accounts

TikTok has expanded its family pairing feature in Canada with new tools to give parents more oversight and control.
Family pairing lets parents link their TikTok account to their teen’s in order to guide their experience on the app.
One of the features lets parents decide if their teen can search for content, users, hashtags or sounds. Parents can also decide who can comment on their teen’s videos. Another feature lets you decide whether your teen’s account is private or public.
Parents can also choose who can see the list of videos their teen has liked. TikTok notes that “many people enjoy watching videos that others they follow have also enjoyed, so this feature empowers families to decide whether others can see those ‘liked’ videos.”
Family pairing was introduced earlier this year with features that let parents set screen time limits, along with a tool that limits the appearance of content that may not be appropriate for teens’ ‘For You’ feeds.
“As young people start to build a presence online, we believe it’s important to give families tools so parents and teens can set guardrails together,” TikTok outlined.
TikTok notes that some parents may just want to use family pairing when their teen starts on TikTok, while some may choose to stay connected to their teen’s account for longer.
Earlier this year, TikTok came under fire for its inability to control the spread of a gruesome video depicting a graphic suicide. The video had appeared in millions of peoples’ ‘For You’ pages and raised concerns among parents.
It seems that TikTok is aiming to prevent similar instances by giving parents more control of their teens’ accounts.
Source: TikTok
