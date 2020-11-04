Next Samsung Galaxy S-series flagship could launch January 14, 2021

Samsung might be releasing its flagship S-series line of smartphones early this year.
Notable leaker Jon Prosser says the South Korean tech giant will pull back the curtain on its 2021 flagships on January 14th, about a month earlier than last year. For context, the S20 series was revealed on February 11th, 2020 and hit store shelves on March 6th.
The leaks suggest Samsung will call these phones the S21 series. This naming scheme doesn’t make the most sense since last year, the company jumped from S10 to S20. If the leak is accurate, Samsung plans to call its next ‘S-series smartphones the S21 and not the S30.
After the smartphone series’ mid-January reveal, it’s expected that the Galaxy S21 will hit shelves on January 29th. The base model S21 is slated to be available in violet, gray, pink, and white. The larger S21+ will release in just black and white. The top-of-the-line S21 Ultra is slated to release in violet as well, according to 9to5Google.
There have also been rumours of a new version of Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds called the Galaxy Buds Beyond that are slated to launch at the same time as the S21 series.
Source: @Jon_Prosser
