Some Roomba Clean Base docks could malfunction if a robot picks up liquid

Back in 2018, iRobot launched its Roomba i7+ robot vacuum that could empty into a ‘Clean Base,’ saving owners from having to constantly empty direct from the robot itself.
It was a handy edition, so much so that iRobot expanded its Clean Base to other Roomba products, such as the new i3+.
Unfortunately, iRobot has now discovered a problem with some Clean Base models that could cause them to malfunction or “potentially present a hazard” if liquid gets into the Clean Base. iRobot has emailed owners of the original Roomba i7+ Clean Base to notify them about the issue. The email directs them to fill out a service form on iRobot’s website, and it appears eligible customers will get a replacement power cord from the company.
The website explains that the issue only affects certain Clean Base units for the Roomba i7+ robot vacuum, and doesn’t impact the Roomba itself or any other Roomba products. The site also clearly notes that the issue is caused by Roomba i7+ robots picking up liquid and then depositing the liquid into the Clean Base.
Ultimately, it should be relatively easy to avoid the issue by making sure to clean up any spilled liquids so the robot doesn’t. iRobot also stresses that the Roomba i7+ shouldn’t be used for cleaning up liquids in the first place.
You can learn more about the Clean Base issue on iRobot’s website.
Source: iRobot
