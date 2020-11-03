Spotify test lets artists and labels spotlight songs in recommendations

Spotify plans on soon testing a feature that’ll allow artists and labels to promote songs in the recommendation section of Spotify. They’ll be able to use a flagging system to target specific music they want to spread the word about in the platform’s algorithms.
Artists can now use the option to spotlight one of their new songs or an older album’s anniversary or a song the artist is particularly excited about.
To make the feature accessible for artists at any stage in their careers, they won’t need an upfront amount, but will “agree to be paid a promotional recording royalty rate for streams in personalized listening sessions where we provided this service.” This essentially means money will come out of the royalties. If the specific song resonates with users, Spotify will start adding them to similar sessions, and if the songs don’t perform well the service will remove them.
Spotify says that it’s testing this experience with its Radio and autoplay formats, where listeners are typically looking to find out new music. The platform will learn from the experiment and then consider expanding the test to other personalized areas of Spotify.
Source: Spotify
Comments