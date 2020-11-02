Xbox Series X/S to have Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix and other apps at launch

Microsoft has revealed which entertainment apps will be available on the Xbox Series X and S when the next-gen consoles launch in Canada on November 10th.
See below for the full confirmed list. Note that many of these apps aren’t available in Canada and will be marked accordingly.
- Amazon Prime Video
- Disney+
- FandangoNow (not available in Canada)
- HBO Max (not available in Canada)
- Hulu (not available in Canada)
- NBC Peacock (not available in Canada)
- Netflix
- NOW TV (not available in Canada)
- Sky Go (not available in Canada)
- Sky Ticket (not available in Canada)
- Spotify
- Twitch
- YouTube
- YouTube TV (not available in Canada)
- Vudu (not available in Canada)
Notably, this is the first time that the Apple TV app has been available on an Xbox console. This allows users to access their Apple movie and TV show purchases, as well as Apple TV+ original content. Microsoft says the Apple TV app is coming to Xbox One on November 10th as well.
Last week, Sony revealed that the Apple TV app is also coming to the PlayStation 4 and 5 on November 12th, the same day that its next-gen console launches in Canada.
We’ll have more on all of the next-gen consoles in the coming days.
Source: Xbox
