Public Mobile limited-time promotion offers second month free

Public Mobile now has a limited-time promotion that offers subscribers a second month free after activating a plan online. This deal is only available to new customers.
To get the offer, you’ll need to submit your e-mail address to this link before 11:59pm ET tonight. Then, you’ll receive a confirmation message saying that you’re eligible for the offer.
Following that, you’ll also need to activate a plan online by November 13th.
You can get a SIM card online through Public Mobile or Amazon, and then go to activate.publicmobile.ca. Following that, you’ll get a credit value equal to the price of the rate plan you activated your SIM card on. The promotion won’t cover the cost of any Add-Ons.
Eligible new customers will receive the credit within 30 business days. The credit then counts towards your next month’s bill.
If you’ve signed up for AutoPay, you’ll still get the reward.
Source: Public Mobile
