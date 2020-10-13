PREVIOUS|
News

Save as much as $350 on select Roomba vacuums for Prime Day

Oct 13, 2020

12:01 AM EDT

0 comments

Roomba vacuum

Amazon Prime Day is coming up on October 13th, and plenty of companies are preparing deals and discounts go along with it. That includes iRobot, which announced several deals on its Roomba vacuum cleaners.

Below you can check out the deals that will go live on Roomba products starting October 13th:

It’s worth noting that the Roomba i6+ is a bit unique as it includes a base that can automatically dispose of dirt collected by the robot vacuum.

To see more Amazon Prime Day deals, check out our full break down here.

Source: Amazon Canada

Related Articles

News

May 7, 2019

7:09 AM EDT

YouTuber hacks Roomba to scream and swear when it bumps into objects

News

Oct 6, 2020

6:01 PM EDT

Amazon discounting Echo hardware including Echo Auto, Show 5 and more [Updated]

News

Oct 9, 2020

8:57 AM EDT

Amazon Canada reveals Prime Day 2020 tech deals

News

Sep 10, 2020

9:08 PM EDT

Epic Games’ ‘Creators Choice’ sale features games up to 80 percent off

Comments