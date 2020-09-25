If you’ve been trying to get your hands on a next-gen PlayStation 5, you might be in luck this morning as EB Games and Walmart are offering another round of pre-orders.
The gaming console pre-orders are available now from EB Games, so if you want to try and get one, follow this link.
There are also two bundles with extra controllers. The disc-based console bundle is here and the disc-less console controller bundle is here.
The second round of Playstation 5 pre-orders is available now in-store and online!https://t.co/vrhkAYlccp pic.twitter.com/ISfVr1XToU
— EB Games Canada 👾 (@EBGamesCanada) September 25, 2020
EB Games’ listing for the regular $629 PS5 can be found here, while the $499 Digital Edition page is available here.
Update 25/09/2020 1:01 PM ET: EB Games has tweeted out that it’s now sold out of all the pre-orders it had in stock today.
Thank you to everyone who has visited us and placed a pre-order for the PS5. All online PS5 console units are now sold, so web pre-orders for the PS5 console are closed for the time being. Please continue to visit us for any further updates.
— EB Games Canada 👾 (@EBGamesCanada) September 25, 2020
Source: EB Games
Comments