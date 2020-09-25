PREVIOUS|
EB Games offering PlayStation 5 pre-orders in Canada again [Update: Sold out]

PS5 pre-orders usually sell out in seconds

Sep 25, 2020

11:03 AM EDT

If you’ve been trying to get your hands on a next-gen PlayStation 5, you might be in luck this morning as EB Games and Walmart are offering another round of pre-orders.

The gaming console pre-orders are available now from EB Games, so if you want to try and get one, follow this link.

There are also two bundles with extra controllers. The disc-based console bundle is here and the disc-less console controller bundle is here.

EB Games’ listing for the regular $629 PS5 can be found here, while the $499 Digital Edition page is available here.

Update 25/09/2020 1:01 PM ET:  EB Games has tweeted out that it’s now sold out of all the pre-orders it had in stock today.

Source: EB Games

