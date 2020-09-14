PREVIOUS|
News

Canadian Game Awards to be held digitally on September 18

Gears 5, Luigi's Mansion 3, Far Cry New Dawn and Cadence of Hyrule are some of the games up for awards

Sep 14, 2020

1:16 PM EDT

Luigi's Mansion 3

eSports organizer Northern Arena has confirmed that its first-ever Annual Canadian Game Awards will take place digitally on Friday, September 18th.

An in-person ceremony was originally set to take place in April in Toronto, but later shifted to a pre-recorded show due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon after, however, the new event was indefinitely postponed — until now.

Canadians will be able to tune into the show on September 18th via gaming network Squad State’s Twitch channel.

As the name suggests, the Canadian Game Awards will honour a variety of AAA and indie titles that hail from Canadian developers.

The five games up for Game of the Year are:

  • Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necrodancer — developed by Vancouver-based Brace Yourself
  • Far Cry New Dawn — developed by Quebec’s Ubisoft Montreal
  • Gears 5 — developed by Vancouver-based The Coalition
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 — developed by Vancouver-based Next Level Games
  • Pistol Whip — developed by Vancouver-based Cloudhead Games

Meanwhile, the full list of categories and nominees can be found here.

While this is Northern Arena’s first Canadian Game Awards, it’s not the first time that such an event has been held in Canada. Years ago, B.C.-based Reboot Communications produced the ‘Canadian Video Game Awards,’ with the final ceremony taking place in 2016.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Northern Arena

