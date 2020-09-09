Ubisoft has revealed that Montreal-developed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will now release on November 10th alongside the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S instead of its originally scheduled date of November 17th.
The shift follows Microsoft’s announcement that the Xbox Series X costs $599 CAD, and that the console will launch on November 10th alongside the $379 Xbox Series S. Ubisoft also reiterated that it will be possible to upgrade from the Xbox One version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to the Xbox Series X or S for no additional cost through Xbox’s Smart Delivery free cross-gen upgrade program.
Valhalla is releasing on Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One on November 10th. Given that Sony still hasn’t revealed the release date for the PlayStation 5, it’s unclear when Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will come to the console.
Gameplay footage for the title was first shown off back in June. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla takes place in the ninth century during the Viking era. Players take on the role of a Viking raider named Eivor and can play as either a male or female avatar.
Ubisoft Toronto-developed Watch Dogs: Legion is set to release on October 29th and will also be a cross-generational title coming to Stadia, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. For the open-world hacking game, Ubisoft will also offer free upgrades from Xbox One and PS4 to Xbox Series X and PS5, respectively.
