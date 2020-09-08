Waze now lets users plan trips on desktop and save them to the app

Waze has launched a new feature that lets users plan a drive on Waze’s Live Map on desktop and save it to their app on Android or iOS.
“We’ve added the ability to take that planned drive and save it to the app for a unified experience across our platforms, making trip planning even easier,” the company outlined in a blog post.
Users can log into the Live Map from their desktop, enter their destination and starting point, set their arrival time and then select ‘save to app.’ Waze notes that from there, it will ensure users head out at the right time based on real-time information.
“Our web Live Map already helps millions of monthly Wazers check out traffic conditions, construction block-ups, and other trouble spots before leaving home. Now, planning a drive directly from your desktop will easily transition to driving with your app,” Waze notes.
Logged-in users can also view their saved locations from the web and select them when searching for a destination.
Waze says that this allows for seven-day customized planning on the Live Map, given that what time you leave on Monday might be different than what time you leave on Friday.
Source: Waze
