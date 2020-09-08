There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we'll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
New
- 500MB Data Bonus on the $35 Smartphone Plan or 1GB Data Bonus on the $45 Smartphone Plan
Bell
New
- Added the LG G8X ThinQ and Samsung Galaxy A11
- Dropped pricing on the TCL 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB, S20+ 128GB/512GB with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Up to $775 Trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G/Note20 Ultra 5G
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds with the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual screen
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on Unlimited 20GB for $75 for new activations and upgrades – also valid on CA & US Unlimited for $105/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited 15GB for $65 for new activations and upgrades – also valid on CA & US Unlimited for $95/mo. (MB/SK/QC)
- Promo on Connect Everything 20GB for $85 for new activations and upgrades – also valid on CA & US Connect Everything for $105/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Connect Everything 15GB for $75 for new activations and upgrades (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo $50 plan with 5GB (QC)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- Updated Offer: 100MB bonus data on $15 to $25 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance as long as the account is in good standing. (was for 12 months)
- 5GB bonus data on the $45 prepaid voice and data plan OR 4GB bonus data on the $65 prepaid voice and data plan (all regions)
- $35 Prepaid Promo plan with Unlimited Talk & Text and 1GB data (all regions)
Chatr
Ongoing
- 1GB bonus data every month with new activations on the $30 Talk, Text & Data plan
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
Ongoing
-
- $32, $39 and $48 plans are all active
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of ‘Worry Free’ data for $55/month
Fido
New
- Added the Samsung Galaxy S9
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB, S10e and S20+ 5G with Fido Payment Program
Ongoing
- $100 bill credit on the Samsung Galaxy A51 & A71 on a Data, Talk and Text plan with Fido Payment Program (all regions except QC)
- 1GB bonus on the $45 plan (all regions except QC)
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- 5GB data bonus on $50, $55 and $60 plans (all regions except QC) – also included on $75 plan (main regions only)
- $150 bill credit with new phone activation on Fido payment program with Data, Talk & Text plan (QC)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order (all regions)
- $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- $5/mo. off Talk & Text plan in QC compared to other regions
Freedom Mobile
Ongoing
- 5GB Data Bonus on all Big Gig Unlimited Plans (except for Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 20GB Special plan) and Unlimited CA + US Plans
- 8GB bonus on Freedom 3GB, 5GB and 6GB plans
- Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 20GB Special plan for $65/mo. with Digital Discount
- Double data + 5GB bonus on $35 and $40 Freedom plans
- Double data on the $25 Freedom plan
- Up to $300 in trade-in credit with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip/Z Flip 5G on 24-month service agreement
- Up to $500 in trade-in credit with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G on a $50+ plan
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- 20GB for $55/mo. for 12 months with BYO phone (in-store)
- Customers who BYO phone and add a new line get $5/mo. off when activating a $45-$50 plan OR $10/mo. off when activating a $55-$70 plan OR $15/mo. off when activating a $75+ plan for 12 months – also available on CA + US talk plans
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- Multi-line offer: $10/mo. off when activating a $55-$70 plan OR $15/mo. off when activating a $75+ plan for 24 months
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- $10/mo. off the $24, $29 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
- 1GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan
Koodo Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy S10, S20+ and TCL 10 Pro with select Tab
Ongoing
- $100 VISA Gift card on the Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71
- $50 VISA Gift card on the TCL 10L
- $25 VISA Gift card on the LG G8X ThinQ and K61
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds with the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual screen
- FREE Huawei Watch GT2 with the Huawei P40
- $150 bill credit with new phone activation/upgrade with the Tab (QC)
- Double Data on the $45 plan (all regions except QC)
- 5GB Data Bonus on $50+ plans (all regions except QC)
- $5/mo. off $35 plan with PPU data in QC compared to other regions
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan
- Bonus 500 MB data per month when signing up for Automatic Top-Up on the $30/$40/$45/$65 Prepaid plans OR bonus 250MB on the $25 prepaid plan (all regions)
- $20 referral credit + bonus 1GB data booster for both when referring a friend after they joined on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
Ongoing
- $30 promo plan with 500MB + 1GB bonus + extra 500MB bonus with AutoPay (2GB total)
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans ($22+ plans for QC) or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- 250MB bonus data included with the $25 plan
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
Shaw Mobile
New
- Increased pricing on the Motorola Moto Edge+ with select My Tab and outright price
Ongoing
- Launch Promo: $15/mo credit on the $15 By The Gig Plan or $40 off on the $85 Unlimited and $95 Unlimited + US & Mexico plan for existing Shaw Fibre + Max & Essentials Internet customers with auto pay required on all plans
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
- $30 Promo plan includes 2GB data (500MB + 1GB Bonus + 500MB with Autopay)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- $10 credit for both when referring a friend + $1 off every 30 days as long as they stay active
Rogers
New
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB and S20+ 128GB with with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge Option
- 6 months FREE of Apple Music on the 20GB/50GB Infinite Plans (or 15GB/20GB Infinite plans for QC, MB & SK)
Ongoing
- Up to $825 trade-in credit when activating a new Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G/Note 20 Ultra 5G on a 2-year Infinite plan
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- FREE Galaxy Buds when you activate or upgrade to any Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series with 2-year Infinite plan
- One month FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones
- Promo on Infinite Plan 20GB for $75/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB for $65/mo. (MB/QC/SK)
- One month FREE for all Infinite Plans with BYO (QC)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $10/mo. off all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan
SaskTel
New
- Dropped pricing on the LG G8X ThinQ and LG Velvet 5G with Plus Pricing and 2-yr contract
Ongoing
- Up to $400 in trade-in credit with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- Extra $10/mo. off for 12 months for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan – Total 5 plan with unlimited data for $50/mo. ($30 off total)
- $10/mo. off for 6 months for customers who sign for a noSTRINGS Prepaid voice & data or unlimited plan (in-store)
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
Telus
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 series, Huawei P30 Pro and P40 series, Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB, and S20+ 128GB with Easy Pay and/or Easy Pay + Bring-it-Back option
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone SE 2020 (64/128/256GB) and LG V60 ThinQ with Easy Pay and/or Easy Pay + Bring-it-Back option
- Extra $200 trade-in credit with any device towards a new Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G / Note20 Ultra 5G
- 100MB bonus data with Auto top-up on the Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan
- Updated Offer: Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plan now includes 4GB bonus data + 500MB Auto Top-up (was 4GB bonus data) (all regions)
Ongoing
- FREE Huawei Watch GT2 with purchase of the Huawei P40
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind plan and $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan and $75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 15GB for the price of 10GB (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo on $60 Simple Share plan with 6GB (QC)
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with phone trade-in of $25 of more value and purchase of a new one
- $75 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (select regions)
- Unlimited nationwide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk & Text 30 and 40 prepaid plans (all regions)
- 5GB bonus data + 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plan (all regions)
Videotron
New
- Increased pricing on the LG Velvet 5G and Motorola One Hyper with select 2-yr contract plans
- Dropped pricing on the Huawei P40 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB with select 2-yr contract plans
- 3GB Data Increase on All-Inclusive Plans (was 8GB, 9GB, 10GB, 11GB, 12GB and 14GB)
Ongoing
- $530 trade-in credit offer on the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G with the trade-in of an eligible device (min. $30 trade-in value) and subscription to an All-Inclusive 12GB plan (2 years contract)
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- $20 waived activation fee via customer service
- Customers who BYO phone get a 1 month of service FREE on any All-Inclusive plans, 3GB and 5GB Basic plans
Virgin Mobile
New
- Added the Samsung Galaxy A11
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 7 32GB, Samsung Galaxy S10 (128/512GB), S20+ (128/512GB) and TCL 10 Pro with SweetPay
- $50 Bonus Gift card on the TCL 10L
Ongoing
- Up to $775 trade-in credit on the Samsung Galaxy Note20/Note 20 Ultra for eligible device trade-in
- $100 Bonus Gift card on the Samsung Galaxy A71 and A51 with 2-year contract
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- 1GB bonus data on the $45 plan (all regions except QC)
- 5GB data bonus on the 4GB, 6GB, 8GB and 10GB plans for main regions + MB & SK
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 250MB Bonus Data on the $25 Prepaid plan or 500MB Bonus Data on the $30+ Prepaid plans with AutoPay option
