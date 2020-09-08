Apple TV app now available on Vizio’s SmartCast-enabled TVs in Canada

The Apple TV app is now available Vizio’s SmartCast-enabled TV sets in U.S. and Canada, Vizio has announced.
Having the Apple TV app allows for access to Apple TV+. Through the Apple TV app, customers can subscribe to Apple TV channels such as Showtime, CBS All Access and Starz. Vizio SmartCast TV users can browse Apple TV app to buy or rent more than 100,000 movies and TV shows, with the ability to watch these movies and shows in 4K HDR and with Dolby Atmos.
“With the Apple TV app coming to Vizio SmartCast TVs, customers can enjoy an even broader range of exciting entertainment, including the popular and award-winning Apple TV Plus service,” said Mike O’Donnell, chief revenue officer of Vizio, in a press statement.
In the U.S. eligible Vizio SmartCast, users can sign up for Apple TV+ and receive three months free. Vizio is not offering Canadian customers the same promotion. In Canada, Apple TV+ costs $5.99 CAD per month.
Source: Vizio
