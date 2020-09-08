Telus giving free phones, data plans to youth leaving foster care

Telus is providing free smartphones and data plans to youth leaving foster care across the country in partnership with the Children’s Aid Foundation of Canada.
Youth transitioning from care will be provided with a free smartphone and a Telus mobile plan including unlimited nationwide talk and text and up to 3GB of monthly data usage.
The program is expanding to Quebec, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan, Yukon and the Northwest Territories.
“Our Telus team is pleased to extend this vital lifeline to more youth across the country, enabling them to begin their independent lives feeling safer, secure and more connected to the people, resources and opportunities that matter most to our future leaders and change-makers,” Telus CEO Darren Entwistle stated in a press release.
Telus notes that although it’s providing the service for free, the bills will appear in the youth’s name to help them build positive credit.
Source: Telus
