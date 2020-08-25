PREVIOUS|
If Google launches a Pixel 5 Ultra this year, what specs would you want?

There's a possibility Google could be working on an ultra high-end Pixel

Aug 25, 2020

3:45 PM EDT

Back in August, Google unveiled the Pixel 4a, and gave us a sneak peek at the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5.

Rumours about the latter two handsets indicate that the Pixel 4a 5G features a 6.1 or 6.2-inch display and that the Pixel 5 sports a 5.8-inch screen.

However, a previous leak from display analyst Ross Young hints Google could also be launching a smartphone with a 6.67-inch screen that sports a 120Hz refresh rate. Young says the handset will release sometime in the fall, which is in line with rumours regarding the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 launching near the end of September.

If this smartphone is the Pixel 5 XL, it will likely feature similar specs to the Pixel 5, including a Snapdragon 765 5G chipset, a slightly bigger battery and the aforementioned 120Hz refresh rate.

But, if this is the sometimes rumoured Pixel 5 Ultra, we might be getting the beefier Pixel we’ve always wanted. If we’re being a little more realistic, I’d like the smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 865+ chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and 120Hz refresh rate. But, just for fun, below are some specs I’d ideally like to see in a high-end Pixel (that are still in the realm of possibility, of course)

  • Snapdragon 865+ processor
  • 12GB of RAM
  • 512GB of storage (1TB would be cool, but unnecessary)
  • 5,000mAh battery
  • Trio camera setup with primary, ultrawide and periscope lenses
  • Cool colours
  • Hole punch display — maybe with extra space for the IR cameras and dot projector so that face unlock could still work — or an in-display fingerprint scanner

Google is rumoured to have plans to launch the Pixel 5 and 4a on September 30th, so we’ll likely have to wait until then to see if the tech giant has any surprises in store.

What would you want from a Pixel 5 Ultra? Let us know in the comments below.

