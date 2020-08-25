If Google launches a Pixel 5 Ultra this year, what specs would you want?

Back in August, Google unveiled the Pixel 4a, and gave us a sneak peek at the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5.
Rumours about the latter two handsets indicate that the Pixel 4a 5G features a 6.1 or 6.2-inch display and that the Pixel 5 sports a 5.8-inch screen.
However, a previous leak from display analyst Ross Young hints Google could also be launching a smartphone with a 6.67-inch screen that sports a 120Hz refresh rate. Young says the handset will release sometime in the fall, which is in line with rumours regarding the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 launching near the end of September.
If this smartphone is the Pixel 5 XL, it will likely feature similar specs to the Pixel 5, including a Snapdragon 765 5G chipset, a slightly bigger battery and the aforementioned 120Hz refresh rate.
But, if this is the sometimes rumoured Pixel 5 Ultra, we might be getting the beefier Pixel we’ve always wanted. If we’re being a little more realistic, I’d like the smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 865+ chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and 120Hz refresh rate. But, just for fun, below are some specs I’d ideally like to see in a high-end Pixel (that are still in the realm of possibility, of course)
- Snapdragon 865+ processor
- 12GB of RAM
- 512GB of storage (1TB would be cool, but unnecessary)
- 5,000mAh battery
- Trio camera setup with primary, ultrawide and periscope lenses
- Cool colours
- Hole punch display — maybe with extra space for the IR cameras and dot projector so that face unlock could still work — or an in-display fingerprint scanner
Google is rumoured to have plans to launch the Pixel 5 and 4a on September 30th, so we’ll likely have to wait until then to see if the tech giant has any surprises in store.
What would you want from a Pixel 5 Ultra? Let us know in the comments below.
