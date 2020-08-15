PREVIOUS|
Here are the Google Pixel 5 and Huawei Mate X2 leaks from last week

Here are the leaks from August 8th to August 14th

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones are continually leaking. All of these leaks are often difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours.

This week, we’re taking a look at smartphone leaks that occurred from August 8th to August 14th.

Google

The Pixel 5 was spotted on AI benchmark with a Snapdragon 765 processor, 8GB of RAM and Android 11. It also scored a CPU-G score of 2297, and a CPU-F score of 2981.

For more on the Pixel 5’s leaked benchmarks, click here.

Huawei

Huawei’s upcoming Mate X2 features a foldable display that folds inwards instead of outwards. The folding 8.03-inch screen works similarly to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, according to Samsung. Huawei will reportedly get the CPI (colourless polyimide) plastic screen from Samsung and BOE.

For more on the Huawei Mate X2 leak, click here.

