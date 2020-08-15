Here are the Google Pixel 5 and Huawei Mate X2 leaks from last week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones are continually leaking. All of these leaks are often difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours.
This week, we’re taking a look at smartphone leaks that occurred from August 8th to August 14th.
The Pixel 5 was spotted on AI benchmark with a Snapdragon 765 processor, 8GB of RAM and Android 11. It also scored a CPU-G score of 2297, and a CPU-F score of 2981.
Huawei
Huawei’s upcoming Mate X2 features a foldable display that folds inwards instead of outwards. The folding 8.03-inch screen works similarly to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, according to Samsung. Huawei will reportedly get the CPI (colourless polyimide) plastic screen from Samsung and BOE.
