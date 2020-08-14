Xbox Ultimate Game Sale offers up to 65 percent off hundreds of games

Microsoft has kicked off an Ultimate Game Sale on its digital storefront, offering up to 65 percent of more than 500 games.
It’s important to note that the 65 percent savings are available to everyone, while additional discounts are exclusive to Xbox Live Gold subscribers.
With that in mind, here are some of the most notable deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — Deluxe Edition — $34.99 or $24.99 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $99.99)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle — $38.49 or $32.99 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $54.99)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — Digital Edition — $59.99 or $51.99 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $79.99)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot — $55.99 or $47.99 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $79.99)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition — $19.99 or $16.49 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $49.99)
- FIFA 20 Champions Edition — $34.99 or $24.99 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $99.99)
- Resident Evil 3 — $55.99 or $47.99 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $79.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — $47.99 or $39.99 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $79.99)
- Sunset Overdrive — $8.74 or $6.24 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $24.99)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series — $38.39 or $31.99 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $63.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. The sales end on August 24th.
Image credit: Capcom
Comments