PREVIOUS
News

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale offers up to 65 percent off hundreds of games

Save on games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Resident Evil 3 and the Bayonetta & Vanquish bundle

Aug 14, 2020

7:02 PM EDT

0 comments

Resident Evil 3 Jill v Nemesis

Microsoft has kicked off an Ultimate Game Sale on its digital storefront, offering up to 65 percent of more than 500 games.

It’s important to note that the 65 percent savings are available to everyone, while additional discounts are exclusive to Xbox Live Gold subscribers.

With that in mind, here are some of the most notable deals:

The full list of deals can be found here. The sales end on August 24th.

Image credit: Capcom

Related Articles

Features

Jul 29, 2020

8:03 AM EDT

Destroy All Humans! is great fun — with a few big caveats

News

Aug 5, 2020

4:27 PM EDT

Microsoft says there are ‘no plans’ to discontinue Xbox Live Gold

Resources

Aug 5, 2020

12:55 PM EDT

Everything coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC in the first half of August 2020

Features

Aug 14, 2020

11:00 AM EDT

ID@Xbox director on 2,000 indie games shipped, Game Pass and Xbox Series X

Comments