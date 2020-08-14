Almost all of Huawei’s tech gear is on sale right now

If you’re still interested in picking up some Huawei tech this season, the company has some discounts across its product line.
If you need a new computer, the MateBook D 15 is down to $849 CAD, which is $100 off its regular price. You can check out the rest of the laptop deals here. Huawei’s GT 2 smartwatch is also on sale, but it’s only $50 off, making it $249. If you want to learn more about the watch, check out our full review.
The company’s excellent Freebuds 3 are on sale for $199, bringing them in line with the Galaxy Buds+’s price tag, but the Huawei earphones offer active noise cancelling as well.
Finally, the company is highlighting its MediaPad T3 10 tablet, which is down to $149. We haven’t spent any time hands-on with this device, so we can’t speak to its quality, but $150 is an attractive price.
Comments