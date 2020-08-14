PREVIOUS|
Almost all of Huawei’s tech gear is on sale right now

The company's newest wireless earbuds are $60 off

Aug 14, 2020

5:11 PM EDT

0 comments

If you’re still interested in picking up some Huawei tech this season, the company has some discounts across its product line.

If you need a new computer, the MateBook D 15 is down to $849 CAD, which is $100 off its regular price. You can check out the rest of the laptop deals here. Huawei’s GT 2 smartwatch is also on sale, but it’s only $50 off, making it $249. If you want to learn more about the watch, check out our full review.

The company’s excellent Freebuds 3 are on sale for $199, bringing them in line with the Galaxy Buds+’s price tag, but the Huawei earphones offer active noise cancelling as well.

Finally, the company is highlighting its MediaPad T3 10 tablet, which is down to $149. We haven’t spent any time hands-on with this device, so we can’t speak to its quality, but $150 is an attractive price.

