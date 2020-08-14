Bell rolls out $85/20GB promo plan, back-to-school deals

Bell is the latest carrier to hop on the sale train. Following after Telus and Rogers, Bell launched an $85/20GB plan and several discounts on phones.
Like the others, Bell’s plan includes 20GB of high-speed data followed by unlimited usage at throttled speeds of up to 512Kbps. The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and text, picture and video messaging. There’s also a variant with 20GB of shareable data and overage fees for when customers use up their monthly data allotment.
Bell offers a $105 version of the plan with unlimited Canada and U.S. calling as well.
Along with the promotional plans, Bell rolled out several deals on phones:
- iPhone 11 – $0 down, $19.83 per month device financing with Device Return Option (save $339.24)
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ – $0 down, $26.25 per month device financing with Device Return Option (save $920)
- LG Velvet – $0 down, $20 per month device financing (save $270)
- Huawei P40 pro – $0 down, $65 per month device financing (save $190)
- Save $240 on a Samsung smartwatch when you buy select Samsung phones (in-store only)
- Up to 25 percent off select ‘iDeal of Sweden’ and ‘Gear4’ phone cases
You can learn more about the Bell deals here.
