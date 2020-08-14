PREVIOUS|
Bell rolls out $85/20GB promo plan, back-to-school deals

Aug 14, 2020

4:51 PM EDT

Bell is the latest carrier to hop on the sale train. Following after Telus and Rogers, Bell launched an $85/20GB plan and several discounts on phones.

Like the others, Bell’s plan includes 20GB of high-speed data followed by unlimited usage at throttled speeds of up to 512Kbps. The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and text, picture and video messaging. There’s also a variant with 20GB of shareable data and overage fees for when customers use up their monthly data allotment.

Bell offers a $105 version of the plan with unlimited Canada and U.S. calling as well.

Along with the promotional plans, Bell rolled out several deals on phones:

  • iPhone 11 – $0 down, $19.83 per month device financing with Device Return Option (save $339.24)
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ – $0 down, $26.25 per month device financing with Device Return Option (save $920)
  • LG Velvet – $0 down, $20 per month device financing (save $270)
  • Huawei P40 pro – $0 down, $65 per month device financing (save $190)
  • Save $240 on a Samsung smartwatch when you buy select Samsung phones (in-store only)
  • Up to 25 percent off select ‘iDeal of Sweden’ and ‘Gear4’ phone cases

You can learn more about the Bell deals here.

