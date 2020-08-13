Apple reportedly launching various service bundles in October

Apple reportedly plans to launch a series of subscription bundles to allow customers to subscribe to its services at a cheaper monthly price, according to Bloomberg.
The tech giant is referring to the bundles as “Apple One,” but it’s possible that this is just an internal codename and not what the bundles will actually be called at launch.
There will reportedly be various bundles at different price points depending on the services you want bundled together. The first basic tier will bundle Apple Music and Apple TV+. More expensive bundles will add Apple Arcade, then Apple News+ and another tier will include extra iCloud storage.
Even more pricier bundles are said to include a Peloton-like virtual fitness subscription service from Apple that has yet to be unveiled. The service will reportedly offer users virtual workouts and classes through an iOS app and Apple TV.
Bloomberg notes that the bundles will work with Apple’s Family Sharing system and that each service will be able to be used by up to six people.
Apple is reportedly also planning to begin offering new software and product combinations. For instance, it may start offering a free year of Apple Arcade when customers buy an Apple TV streaming box.
It’s worth noting that this report doesn’t come as a surprise, since there have been rumours about Apple bundling its services for quite some time now. More recently, iOS 13.5.5 beta code revealed references to a “bundle offer” and “bundle subscription.”
There have been reports that Apple’s new services haven’t generated meaningful revenue, which could be why the tech giant is looking at bundled options. A service bundle has certainly worked for Amazon, which has coupled faster deliveries with several other services like Prime Video and Prime Music.
There isn’t any word on how much the Apple bundles will cost, and it’s likely that the information we currently have about them will change before the official launch.
In Canada, Apple News+ is priced at $12.99 CAD, Apple TV+ is $5.99, Apple Music costs $9.99 and Apple Arcade is $4.99. The price for all these services under one bundle would likely be somewhere in the $25 CAD range.
However, we’ll have to wait before we get official details about pricing and availability.
Source: Bloomberg
