Several companies including Apple pushing back against U.S. WeChat ban: report

Several companies including Apple and Disney have detailed their concern regarding a potential WeChat ban, according to the Wall Street Journal.
More than a dozen companies participated in a call with White House officials to explain how the ban would impact their own businesses.
The Trump administration issued an executive order banning U.S. companies from having a business relationship with WeChat. The new order is set to go into effect in a few weeks, but there is some confusion regarding its scope and reach.
WeChat isn’t just a messaging service for Chinese users, since it’s used for payments, news, online shopping and social networking. It’s a highly important app in China, and it would be difficult to market a phone that couldn’t run the service.
A recent report revealed that if Apple was forced to remove WeChat from the App Store, its iPhone shipments could fall by up to 30 percent.
Other companies would also be impacted if they couldn’t handle transactions on WeChat since it would hinder their ability to reach Chinese consumers.
The Wall Street Journal notes that the companies are hoping to receive some clarification regarding the executive order to better understand its scope in the coming weeks.
Source: The Wall Street Journal Via: The Verge
