Here’s why Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Duo lacks NFC

Microsoft’s new Surface Duo is now available for pre-order in the United States and will release on September 10th. While the dual-screen smartphone looks undeniably cool, it lacks 5G, wireless charging and even NFC support.
Without NFC, users won’t be able to use tap and pay or even add money to cards that support the technology, including Presto, for example, a Greater Toronto Area transit card platform. Additionally, NFC is sometimes used for accessibility accessories and to connect to wearable devices.
Microsoft released the following statement regarding why the Duo doesn’t support NFC:
“Surface Duo does not currently offer NFC. The role of any first-generation design is to focus on fundamental scenarios that solve customer challenges. Surface Duo is purpose-built for mobile productivity and giving people new ways to complete complex tasks while away from their computer. With this core priority complete, we will listen to customer feedback and apply that lens to future iterations of the product.”
Microsoft’s goal with the first-generation Duo seems to be to make it more than just a consumer prototype, as well as a device actually worth buying. Likely, the tech giant will bring features like wireless charging and NFC to the Surface Duo 2.
The Microsoft Surface Duo is only available for pre-order in the U.S. for $1,399 (about $1,860.95 CAD).
Source: Android Central
