GOG giving away ‘The Witcher: Enhanced Edition’ for free

GOG is giving away The Witcher: Enhanced Edition for free.
The CD Projekt Red subsidiary features the game at the top of its give away page and shows a timer counting down until the freebie ends. At the time of writing, there were just under seven hours left in the giveaway.
To claim the game, users just need to sign into GOG with their account and follow the steps. GOG lists The Witcher as compatible with Windows 7, 8 and 10. It’s also not a particularly large game with the download size coming in at 9GB.
If you haven’t played the original Witcher game, now is a great time to try it out — it’s free, after all. Not to mention The Witcher is still excellent, although you’ll definitely feel the age in both visuals and gameplay. The narrative, however, still stands true.
Those interested can check out details about The Witcher on GOG, or click here to redeem a free copy.
Image credit: GOG
Comments