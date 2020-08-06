PREVIOUS|
News

GOG giving away ‘The Witcher: Enhanced Edition’ for free

Aug 6, 2020

12:19 PM EDT

0 comments

The Witcher

GOG is giving away The Witcher: Enhanced Edition for free.

The CD Projekt Red subsidiary features the game at the top of its give away page and shows a timer counting down until the freebie ends. At the time of writing, there were just under seven hours left in the giveaway.

To claim the game, users just need to sign into GOG with their account and follow the steps. GOG lists The Witcher as compatible with Windows 7, 8 and 10. It’s also not a particularly large game with the download size coming in at 9GB.

If you haven’t played the original Witcher game, now is a great time to try it out — it’s free, after all. Not to mention The Witcher is still excellent, although you’ll definitely feel the age in both visuals and gameplay. The narrative, however, still stands true.

Those interested can check out details about The Witcher on GOG, or click here to redeem a free copy.

Image credit: GOG

Related Articles

News

Jan 22, 2020

7:09 PM EST

Netflix releases viral ‘Toss A Coin To Your Witcher’ song on Spotify

News

Jul 16, 2020

8:02 PM EDT

Here’s a five-minute video of Henry Cavill building a gaming PC

News

Jun 5, 2020

4:39 PM EDT

Netflix may soon be able to resume filming The Witcher Season 2

News

Jul 1, 2019

11:32 AM EDT

GOG discounts Canadian-made games during Canada Day sale

Comments