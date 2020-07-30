PREVIOUS|
Possible OnePlus 8T leaks on Slashleaks

How many OnePlus phones are coming out this year?

Jul 30, 2020

3:20 PM EDT

A user on Slashleaks is claiming to have found the leaked specs for the alleged OnePlus 8T.

While the user may have a good reputation on the leak database, this is the first we’ve heard of a OnePlus 8T this year, so take this one with a grain of salt.

The leak mentions that the device has an eight-core processor with a base frequency of 1.80Ghz and that it’s going to be running Android 11.

There isn’t much else in terms of specs, but the idea of a OnePlus 8T this year is intriguing since the company has been putting so much focus on its Nord line. For the last few years, OnePlus has been releasing a flagship phone and then following it up with a slightly changed second phone with T-branding. Last year the 7T was a cheaper version of the OnePlus 7 Pro in Canada, but a very similar phone to the OnePlus 7, which didn’t come to Canada.

Now this year, Canadians have already gotten access to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, and other parts of the world just got the OnePlus Nord. Following the Nord’s Launch, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei mentioned that a different Nord would be coming to North America later this year. So it seems unlikely that OnePlus would be launching a low-cost phone (the Nord) and another flagship-level phone (the 8T).

Hopefully, OnePlus can make another phone as good as the 7T and that it will end up launching in Canada.

Source: Slashleaks 

