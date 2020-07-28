Huawei Canada announces winners of its Next-G video contest

Huawei Canada has announced the winners of its Next-G video contest after nearly 50 post-secondary students enrolled.
The contest challenged post-secondary students enrolled in video production programs to produce short films on the Huawei P40 Pro.
Students were supplied with the Huawei P40 Pro smartphone and given 30 days to shoot and edit their submissions, which could tell a story of their choosing.
Huawei outlines that “Next-G” refers to the limitless possibilities that technology will offer to up-and-coming creators—through lightning-fast networks, advanced mobile devices, and state-of-the-art telecommunications equipment.”
Here are the winners:
- Liliya Syvytska of the University of British Columbia was the recipient of the third prize for “Morpheus Touch”
- Michael Petruzzelli of York University was the recipient of the second prize for “Together Apart”
- Xu Tan of York University was the recipient of the first prize for “Hikaru”
- Anson Yan of the University of Toronto was the recipient of the grand prize for “Dreaming in Toronto“
“Our mission was to create a meeting point between the next generation of Canadian filmmaking talent and the next generation of smartphone technology,” said Kevin Li, President of Huawei Canada’s consumer business group, in a press release.
Source: Huawei Canada
