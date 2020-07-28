Canadian indie darling Cuphead coming to PlayStation 4 today

Critically-acclaimed Canadian indie game Cuphead is launching on PlayStation 4 later today.
Developed by Oakville, Ontario-based Studio MDHR, Cuphead first released on Xbox One and PC in September 2017. The game was later ported to Mac in October 2018 and Nintendo Switch in April 2019.
A PlayStation Store listing was leaked on Monday night, indicating that a PS4 version of the hit run-and-gun platformer was imminent. However, an official trailer revealed during a special Summer Game Fest stream confirmed that the game is indeed launching on July 28th on PS4.
Notably, Studio MDHR co-director Chad Moldenhauer revealed on the PlayStation Blog that the stop-motion launch trailer was produced with Toronto-based studio Stop Motion Department.
During the stream, Studio MDHR producer Maja Moldenhauer confirmed that development on Cuphead‘s The Delicious Last Course downloadable content (DLC) is taking a bit longer than planned, given the COVID-19 pandemic. The expansion was originally set to launch sometime in 2019, but was delayed to 2020. While the DLC hasn’t technically been delayed, given that it was never given a specific 2020 date, it remains unclear if it will still end up coming sometime this year.
That said, Moldenhauer confirmed that the DLC will land on Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and PS4 simultaneously when it does eventually launch.
For now, though, PS4 fans can finally experience the beloved 1930s animation-inspired indie gem. Cuphead isn’t yet available on the PlayStation Store, but we’ll update this story with a link and exact Canadian pricing once it goes live.
Source: PlayStation
