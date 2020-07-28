CES 2021 will be an online only event

CES 2021 is still happening, but not in the way most people expected.
The event, which is usually held in Las Vegas and welcomes tens of thousands of people, is moving online next year to help the fight against the coronavirus, according to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).
CES 2021 is slated for January 6th to 9th, but beyond that, there isn’t much information to go on.
The press release says, “The new format will allow participants to hear from technology innovators, see cutting-edge technologies and the latest product launches, and engage with global brands and startups from around the world.”
It’s also worth mentioning that at the bottom of the press release, it says that CES 2022 will be back in Vegas to combine the best aspects of both the physical and digital shows.
Source: CTA
