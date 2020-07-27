Huawei Petal Search search engine is now available in Canada

Huawei users can now download the Petal Search search engine in Canada.
Petal Search is available in 40 languages and in 45 countries and regions. The search tool is available for download on the Huawei AppGallery for those who already have a smartphone or purchase a Huawei P40 series handset.
Petal Search is a gateway to download and update one million apps, which you can easily search for directly from your device’s home screen.
When you first buy the P40 Pro you’ll use Phone Clone, which offers access to your previous device’s apps, contacts, data, files and photos. You’ll then head to the AppGallery to download the Petal Search to look for the apps you’re missing or alternatives.
Petal Search brings an alternate search experience that delivers accurate and relevant results for users in order for them to personalize and manage their handsets.
Huawei’s AppGallery is a completely integrated widget and any app available in the AppGallery will appear with Petal Search.
The Chinese company partnered with global search engines like Bing, Qwant and Yandex.
