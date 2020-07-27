Google Pixel 4a rumoured to launch on August 3

There have been leaks about the Pixel 4a smartphone for months now, but finally, the handset seems to be coming out very soon.
Finally happy to give a final update on Pixel 4a!
The last date I gave you (provided in the tweet below) is the launch day!
Pixel 4a. August 3. 100%.
Only question is…
Do you care anymore? Or have they pushed this off too much? https://t.co/SZkQpvRAZI
— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) July 26, 2020
According to Jon Prosser, a well-known Twitter tipster, the Pixel 4a will launch on August 3rd.
Reportedly, the announcement was originally set for July 13th, but plans likely changed due to COVID-19.
Last year, Google unveiled the Pixel 3a in early May, so we were expecting the Pixel 4a to launch a little earlier.
Rumours indicate that the Pixel 4a sports a 5.7-inch/5.8-inch screen, a 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a Snapdragon 730 chipset.
