News

Google Pixel 4a rumoured to launch on August 3

The phone is finally on its way

Jul 27, 2020

12:08 PM EDT

There have been leaks about the Pixel 4a smartphone for months now, but finally, the handset seems to be coming out very soon.

According to Jon Prosser, a well-known Twitter tipster, the Pixel 4a will launch on August 3rd.

Reportedly, the announcement was originally set for July 13th, but plans likely changed due to COVID-19.

Last year, Google unveiled the Pixel 3a in early May, so we were expecting the Pixel 4a to launch a little earlier.

Rumours indicate that the Pixel 4a sports a 5.7-inch/5.8-inch screen, a 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a Snapdragon 730 chipset.

Source: Jon Prosser (@Jon_Prosser)

