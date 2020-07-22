Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra alleged specs and official renders leak

Alleged official Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra renders have leaked ahead of the smartphone’s rumoured August 5th launch. The renders also include details regarding Xbox Project xCloud gaming features that the device will reportedly sport.
Along with xCloud optimization, Samsung is reportedly working with Microsoft to offer OneNote synchronization with familiar gesture S Pen commands.
Further, the Note 20 Ultra will sport a 108-megapixel camera with laser autofocus and five times optical zoom. The device will also reportedly feature a 6.9-inch 120Hz display screen that adjusts automatically depending on what you’re doing with your device. The screen is tipped to be made of Gorilla Glass 7, a first for any handset. The smartphone is also rumoured to feature Wireless-DeX, a new feature that allows users connect to an external monitor wirelessly.
Outside of North America, the Note 20 Ultra will feature Samsung’s Exynos 990 processor, whereas, in Canada, the smartphone features a Snapdragon 865+ chipset. Other leaked specs include 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a 4,500mAh battery — which is a bit small considering the S20 Ultra included a 5,000mAh cell.Earlier this week, Samsung stated that it has plans to reveal five devices on August 5th. It’s unclear precisely what the South Korean company is bringing to the table, but we’ll likely see the Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ and maybe even the Galaxy Fold 2 (Galaxy Z Fold 2).
Samsung recently officially announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, a 5G-capable version of the Galaxy Z Flip it released earlier this year. The smartphone will likely be revealed in Canada on August 7th during Samsung’s Unpacked event.
Source: Winfuture
