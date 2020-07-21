Google starts rolling out Gmail with Meet integration to Android

Google’s Gmail and Meet integration is now rolling out to Android users.
About a month ago, Google started releasing the new Gmail to iOS, which features a tab to access Meet. The Meet tab makes it easy to access upcoming Google Meet video meetings, start new meetings or join a meeting.
According to an update published to the G Suite blog, Google says the Meet integration started rolling out to Android users on July 20th and will take up to 15 days to complete. The Meet tab will be on by default, but users can turn it off by going to Gmail’s settings and deselecting ‘Show the Meet tab for video calling’ option under ‘Meet.’
Further, Google says the Meet tab will be available to all G Suite customers and users with personal accounts. It will also roll out to G Suite for Education accounts that are enabled to create Meet video meetings. Other G Suite for Education accounts will not get the new Meet tab.
It’s worth noting that non-G Suite users — i.e. free users — will have a 60 minute limit on Meet calls. However, Google won’t enforce that rule until after September 30th.
Google’s Meet integration is just the first step in a more substantial Gmail transformation. The search giant plans to turn Gmail into a hub for work communication with access to its ‘Chats’ and ‘Rooms’ features. In the future, Gmail on mobile and web will be a central location for workers to communicate, collaborate and work on projects through shared access to Google Docs.
