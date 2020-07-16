Google finally fixes Gboard automatic dark mode in latest beta

Google added a system toggle in Android 10 that makes it easy to swap between light and dark mode quickly. Coupled with the rollout of automated dark mode switching, it made it abundantly clear which apps added proper support and which muddle along as if nothing has changed — ahem, Facebook.
More annoying than the few hold-out apps was Google’s own keyboard. Gboard added automatic dark mode support, but the feature was woefully broken. At least, it was.
Now, Gboard beta ‘version 9.6.4.320679808’ is rolling out with proper automatic dark mode support.
Previously, Gboard only supported automatic dark mode on the default keyboard theme. Unfortunately, anyone who ever set a new theme on Gboard lost access to the automatic dark mode, even if they switched back to the default. The result was a tangle of awkward steps to get automatic dark mode working. Further, it restricted users’ ability to customize their phones if they wanted auto dark mode.
Thankfully, the Gboard beta brings three new default themes: ‘default light,’ ‘default dark’ and ‘default auto.’ Selecting that last option confirms the keyboard will follow the system theme.
Along with the new themes, the Gboard beta changes the keyboard font to Google Sans. It also adds a Google Lens icon to the shortcut bar along the top of the keyboard.
Beyond that, there isn’t much new with this beta release. However, it’s great to finally have a proper, working automatic dark mode theme for Gboard. Hopefully Google pushes this through the Gboard beta quickly and gets it out to end users soon.
Unfortunately, the change looks to be server-side, which means having the beta update doesn’t mean you get the new feature. I’m currently running the Gboard beta on several phones, and none of them have the new automatic dark mode yet. In other words, your mileage may vary with this feature.
Image credit: Android Police
Source: Android Police
Comments