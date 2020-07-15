1 in 10 gamers would rather their house destroyed than lose save data: study

Gamers really like their data to be kept safe.
According to data researched by Kwalee, a mobile game publisher, 1/10 gamers say that they would rather their house destroyed than their game save data. Ten percent of gamers doesn’t seem very many, but considering it’s getting your house destroyed, it says a lot. Ten percent of gamers also said they would sacrifice their car for their saved data.
This number increases to 20 percent if it’s not their houses getting destroyed. One in 5 gamers said that they would rather see their laptop, television, favourite shoes and mobile phones wrecked rather than their game save data.
Even though Kwalee only spoke to thousands of gamers from U.K. and the U.S., I’d be among that 20 percent of gamers.
What’s shocking is that 1/10 gamers said they “would rather see their wedding ring obliterated” than their saved game data.
For a lot of people who don’t play video games, this data might seem crazy. However, as a person who’s played a lot of games in my lifetime I think I’d agree with a lot of this. You can always re-purchase a TV, favourite suite, mobile phone, a car and a lot more.
I lost my Skyrim data when I was growing up and it was devastating.
Kwalee collected this data in March of 2020 from 4,046 respondents in the UK and the U.S.
Here’s more of the data Kwalee has collected:
- None of the above – 27 percent
- Your favourite book – 22 percent
- Your favourite shoes – 19 percent
- Your mobile phone – 20 percent
- Your laptop – 17 percent
- Your television – 16 percent
- Your favourite suit/dress – 16 percent
- Your record collection – 17 percent
- Collection of your favourite books – 16 percent
- Your car – 12 percent
- Your house – 11 percent
- Family home videos – 12 percent
- Your favourite watch/jewellery – 11 percent
- Family heirlooms – 11 percent
- Your wedding ring – 10 percent
- Treasured photographs – 8 percent
