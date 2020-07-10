PREVIOUS
Huawei patents smart glasses with pop-up rotating camera

The smart glasses' camera can pop out and rotate in 360 degrees

Jul 10, 2020

7:09 PM EDT

This is a rumour about a pair of Huawei smart glasses that will probably never see the light of day.

A patent spotted by a publication called Seek Device indicates that at least back in March — when this patent was applied for with the China National Intellectual Property Office — Huawei was working on a pair of smartglasses. However, the patent, which was approved on July 3rd, includes a unique 360-degree rotating camera that hasn’t been featured in a pair of smart glasses before.

The patent describes how the camera is able to flip out of its chamber on the frame near one of the lenses. An app controls when the camera pops out of its compartment and the direction of its rotation. When the camera is no longer needed, it retracts back into its chamber.

Huawei may launch the smart glasses next year, suggests Seek Device. That said, it’s important to note that many patents never come to fruition, and this is especially true when it comes to patents regarding smart glasses.

Source: Seek Device

