Telus expands its $9.95 internet program to people with disabilities in Alberta and B.C.

Telus has expanded its $9.95 per month ‘Internet for Good‘ program to include people living with disabilities in British Columbia and Alberta.
Prior to this expansion, this plan was only available to families receiving the Canada Child Benefit from the government in these two provinces. Now, people who receive financial disability assistance from the government are also eligible for the program.
Telus notes that the program’s expansion now makes it available to more than 110,000 British Columbians and 69,000 Albertans receiving provincial disability benefits. The plan provides internet speeds up to 25Mbps and 300GB of data per month.
The carrier outlines that this expansion comes at a critical time as the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for a reliable connection at home.
Eligibility for the expanded program is based on receiving the B.C. Persons with Disability (PWD) benefit or the Alberta Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) benefit.
To apply, eligible individuals can contact the carrier at ‘InternetforGood@telus.com’ and provide one piece of government-issued documentation that identifies them as a recipient of PWD or AISH.
Telus notes that eligible individuals can also send their paperwork by mail. In cases where an individual is unable to access email or requires support, someone can apply on their behalf.
Qualified new customers will receive a unique code, and can then use that code to sign-up for the program and book a service installation. Existing Telus customers will have their monthly bill lowered to the $9.95 program rate.
Source: Telus
