Google Meet surpasses 100 million downloads on the Play Store

Google Meet has surpassed the 100 million download milestone on the Play Store, after it recently became free for all users.
The service has also managed to double its install count in 50 days. Google Meet was initially launched as an enterprise-only offering, but once the tech giant opened it up to all everyone amid the COVID-19 pandemic, its user base has skyrocketed.
App analysis platform AppBrain notes that the service has been gaining one million downloads everyday since the end of May. This is quite impressive because Meet not only competes with Zoom and Microsoft Teams, it also competes with the tech giant’s own Hangouts and Duo.
Further, Meet has also recently integrated with Gmail, which makes the service even easier to use. The fact that Zoom has had a few privacy issues probably also led some users to choose Meet.
Meet has quite a few helpful features, such as the ability to create and share meetings or join meetings using meeting codes. Additionally, users can plan video meetings and invite others directly from Google Calendar.
It also supports AI-powered automatic live captioning, which can help people with hearing loss participate in video meetings.
Source: Google Play Store Via: 9to5Google
Comments