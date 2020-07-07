PREVIOUS|
News

Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in July 2020

Ubisoft Montreal's Watch Dogs 2 is also among this month's PS Now games

Jul 7, 2020

12:59 PM EDT

0 comments

Street Fighter V

Every month, Sony adds a few new games to its PlayStation Now game streaming service.

In July, Watch Dogs 2Street Fighter V and Hello Neighbour will come to PS Now.

Watch Dogs 2 will be available until Monday, October 5th, 2020, while no date was given for when the other two games will leave the service.

Last week, Sony confirmed that it will add a new indie game to the PlayStation Now catalogue every month, starting with Hello Neighbour. This is part of the company’s new ‘PlayStation Indies’ initiative, which aims to help independent developers bring their games to PlayStation 4 and the upcoming PlayStation 5.

Altogether, the PS Now catalogue includes more than 800 PS2, PS3 and PS4 titles that can be streamed on both PS4 and PC.

PS Now costs $12.99 CAD/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/year.

A list of June’s PlayStation Now additions is available here, while July’s PlayStation Plus games can be found here.

Image credit: Capcom

Source: PlayStation

Related Articles

Resources

Jun 29, 2020

11:53 AM EDT

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in July 2020

Resources

May 5, 2020

12:30 PM EDT

Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in May 2020

Resources

Jun 2, 2020

12:19 PM EDT

Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in June 2020

Resources

Jul 2, 2020

7:05 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in July 2020

Comments