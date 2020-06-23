Twitter discloses data breach impacting business users

Twitter has notified some of its business customers that their private information may have been compromised in a data breach.
Some clients’ billing information was stored in the browser’s cache, and Twitter says it’s possible that others may have accessed the information.
The personal information that may have been compromised includes email addresses, phone numbers and the last four digits of users’ credit card numbers. Twitter has stated that it does not believe users’ billing information was compromised.
“We became aware of an incident where if you viewed your billing information on ads.twitter.com or analytics.twitter.com the billing information may have been stored in the browser’s cache,” a Twitter spokesperson told TechCrunch.
“As soon as we discovered this was happening, we resolved the issue and communicated to potentially impacted clients to make sure they were aware and informed on how to protect themselves moving forward.”
The data breach impacts businesses that use Twitter’s advertising and analytics firms. Twitter has not disclosed how many business clients may have been affected, but notes that non-business Twitter users were not impacted.
Source: TechCrunch
