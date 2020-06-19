You can now deregister your number from Google RCS chat

Google has now released a way to deregister your smartphone number from Google’s RCS chat.
Users can now deregister their numbers by using an online form if they ever decide to switch from Android to iPhone. This is extremely helpful if you switch phones so that you don’t experience missed messages. I’ve had this issue even switching from my Pixel to a Huawei P40 Pro, as the P40 Pro does not support Google chat.
You can now deregister your smartphone number and disable chat with a form that’s similar to Apple’s system.
How it works is you enter your phone number and then you’ll receive a verification code. Once you enter the verification code, your number will be deregistered in about a week.
You can always just disable chat through the Messages app, but in case you forget or your handset was stolen, this is a good way to get rid of the chat.
This is a similar issue that Apple users get when they change from Apple to Android, where iMessage messages will also get lost.
This online form was first spotted Reddit user Deallogically.
Source: Google Via: Reddit, Android Police
