Microsoft to resume non-security Windows 10 monthly updates in July

Microsoft is going to start rolling out non-security Windows 10 updates again next month after previously pausing them to focus on security patches.
Since people around the world began to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tech giant wanted to focus on keeping the platform secure.
“Based on feedback and the ongoing stabilization of business continuity, we will resume optional releases in July of 2020 for Windows 10 and Windows Server, version 1809 and later,” Microsoft stated in a blog post.
These updates are now going to be referred to as “Preview” releases to ensure users understand that they are non-security updates that won’t get installed automatically. They will be released every third week of the month.
Microsoft will also continue to release security updates every second week of the month.
