The LG Velvet to launch in North America ‘in the weeks ahead’

LG’s minimalist smartphone, the Velvet, is now confirmed to be launching in North America, Europe and other regions around the globe.
The phone will start rolling out in European countries like Germany, Italy, Spain, Hungary and Poland, followed by North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America “in the weeks ahead.”
While the press release doesn’t specify Canada, it seems likely the phone will release here since it’s coming to North America.
The LG Velvet features a 6.8-inch display, 20.5:9 aspect ratio with a 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution, a Snapdragon 765G processor, a 4,300mAh battery, up to 8GB RAM and Android 10. Additionally, the phone features a 48-megapixel camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture and lastly, a 5-megapixel depth shooter. There’s also a 16-megapixel f/1.9 aperture selfie camera.
Additionally, the Velvet comes in ‘Illusion Sunset,’ ‘Aurora Green,’ ‘Aurora White,’ ‘Aurora Gray,’ ‘Aurora Silver’ and ‘New Black.’
LG hasn’t said when the phone will arrive in North America other than stating or how much it will cost.
Source: LG
Comments