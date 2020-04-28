LG reveals official specs for upcoming Velvet flagship

LG has officially confirmed the specs for its upcoming Velvet flagship smartphone a week before its reveal.
The South Korean manufacturer has confirmed that the phone will have a 6.8-inch, 20.5:9 ratio OLED display with a USB Type-C port. It will also include up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal memory and a MicroSD slot.
The Velvet’s “raindrop” camera stands out and has a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor, which altogether look like falling raindrops. The front of the phone features a 16-megapixel camera.
LG notes that the phone will have a 4,300mAh battery along with “stereo speakers” that the company says are complemented with an AI system that will optimize sound. The Velvet will have a Snapdragon 765 5G processor, which indicates that it will be an upper mid-range device.
In a recent teaser video, the company revealed the phone will come in green, black, white and red variants that all feature a glossy finish.
LG is going to reveal the phone in South Korea on May 7th, which will be 9pm ET/ 6pm ET on May 6th in Canada due to time zone differences.
It’s worth noting that LG Global’s account has yet to post the Velvet digital unveiling invitation, so the company may launch the handset in its home country of South Korea before bringing it anywhere else. It’s also likely LG’s Global page is just running a little behind.
Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for more information about the phone following its official reveal.
Image credit: LG
