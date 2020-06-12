PREVIOUS|
News

Freedom Mobile offering Apple Watch Series 5 with three months free service

This deal requires that you also have a smartphone plan with the carrier

Jun 12, 2020

4:44 PM EDT

0 comments

Apple Watch Series 5

Freedom Mobile is now selling Apple Watch Series 5 with three months of free data service.

The Apple Watch must be activated on the same account as your other Freedom Mobile device, which means you need to have a smartphone plan with the carrier.

Once a subscriber activates the Apple Watch data service, the plan will then cost $10/month per activated Apple Watch line. Following that, there’s a corresponding discount of $10 for the next three months that will appear on your bills.

  • Available at Freedom Mobile is the Gold Aluminum 40mm Pink Sport Band for $699
  • Space Grey Aluminum 40mm with Black Sport Band for $699
  • Space Grey Aluminum 44mm with Black Sport Band for $739
  • Silver Aluminum 44mm with White Sport Band for $739

Check out the sale here

Source: Freedom Mobile

Related Articles

News

May 7, 2020

2:21 PM EDT

Apple Watch Series 5 on sale for up to $51 off at Costco

News

Dec 30, 2019

3:30 PM EST

Product Red Apple Watch Series 5 could arrive in 2020

News

Jun 12, 2020

4:09 PM EDT

Refreshed iMac, 10.8-inch iPad Air and iPad mini rumoured to be coming later in 2020

News

Jan 10, 2020

11:36 AM EST

Medical company Masimo sues Apple for allegedly stealing Apple Watch health features

Comments