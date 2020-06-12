Freedom Mobile offering Apple Watch Series 5 with three months free service

Freedom Mobile is now selling Apple Watch Series 5 with three months of free data service.
The Apple Watch must be activated on the same account as your other Freedom Mobile device, which means you need to have a smartphone plan with the carrier.
Once a subscriber activates the Apple Watch data service, the plan will then cost $10/month per activated Apple Watch line. Following that, there’s a corresponding discount of $10 for the next three months that will appear on your bills.
- Available at Freedom Mobile is the Gold Aluminum 40mm Pink Sport Band for $699
- Space Grey Aluminum 40mm with Black Sport Band for $699
- Space Grey Aluminum 44mm with Black Sport Band for $739
- Silver Aluminum 44mm with White Sport Band for $739
Source: Freedom Mobile
