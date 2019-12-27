Google working to bring chat bubbles to Messages app

Within the Android 10 API, there’s hidden code that reads ‘Bubbles,’ which enables apps to use floating chat bubbles, like Facebook Messenger.
According to XDA Developers, who discovered the code, the feature will arrive in Android 11, with Google Messages already starting to the test the support for Bubbles.
Google reportedly announced Bubbles alongside Android 10, but it’s currently only in the hands of developers. With a consumer launch coming with Android 11.
XDA force enabled Bubbles on an Android 10 device, which worked with the Google Messages app. Whenever a user receives a message an on-screen pop-up floating bubble will appear. Tapping on the bubble will open up a message window thread, allowing for all the same outgoing messages as the full app.
To get rid of the bubble drag it down until you see an X appear. Additionally, there’s an option to disable the feature in the app’s notification settings.
Source: XDA Developers, 9to5Google
