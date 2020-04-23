Mobile-focused streaming service Quibi is getting limited TV casting support next month

Quibi will soon give select subscribers the ability to cast content to their televisions.
In response to early users’ requests, the mobile-focused streaming service says it is fast-tracking its plans to allow Quibi content to be cast to TVs. The streaming service’s founder Jeffrey Katzenberg recently told Reuters in an interview that “some” Quibi users will be able to cast the platform’s content from their phone to their TVs as early as May. It’s unclear when this feature will be released to all Quibi users, as well as if the streaming service will support both AirPlay 2 and Google Cast.
Katzenberg goes on to state that he feels Quibi has “had a very, very good launch” despite it releasing during the COVID-19 pandemic, revealing that the mobile streaming service has been downloaded 2.7 million times since its launch. Back in early April Quibi confirmed it secured 1.7 million downloads in its first week.
It’s important to note all current subscribers are on a 90-day trial. The real test regarding Quibi’s viability in the increasingly crowded streaming video platform landscape will be if the service can hold subscribers once this free trial period is over. Katzenberg says that he thinks Quibi will net even more subscribers once social distancing orders are relaxed around the world.
While TV support is a strange move for the mobile-focused streaming service, given that all its content is vertical video, this feels like a feature Quibi should have launched with, especially since nearly everyone is working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While I often watch content on my mobile device while commuting to and from work, since I’m home all the time currently, I usually opt to watch TV and movies on my television.
In Canada, Quibi has an exclusive agreement with Bell related to original news content produced by CTV and TSN, including daily news program ‘NewsDay by CTV.’
Following the 90-day free trial, Quibi is priced at $6.99 CAD per month, with an ad-free subscription costing $9.99 a month.
Quibi, amusingly enough, stands for “quick bites.” The streaming service is available on iOS and Android.
