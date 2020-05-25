Google testing Voice Match confirmation for purchases with Assistant

Google is testing a new feature that allows Voice Match to confirm purchases using Assistant.
The feature is located in the Assistant’s Payment and Security settings page.
To access ‘Confirm purchases with Voice Match,’ head to the Google app > More > Settings > Google Assistant > You > Payments. Next, you should see a ‘Confirm with Voice Match’ option.
When you try to enable the feature, you’ll be asked for an additional Google account password confirmation. Currently, the app seems to attempt to load the password but gets stuck for some users — including myself.
If you do manage to enable the feature, as of right now, it only works for in-app digital purchases and restaurant orders. Google told Android Police that Confirmation with Voice Match is part of an early pilot program for Assistant-enabled speakers and smart displays.
Google has yet to announce the feature officially. The tech giant likely planned to reveal Voice Match at I/O 2020 before the event was cancelled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Source: Android Police
